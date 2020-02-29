WEST TEXAS DECIDES 2020: More people voted early in Texas than in 2016

In person early voting ended last night in Texas.

1,000,231 people voted early or mailed in ballots for the Democratic Primary by the end of early voting on February 28, which is 6.17% of registered voters.

1,085,065 people voted early or mailed in ballots for the Republican party by the end of early voting on February 28, which is 6.69% of registered voters.

Overall, 2,085,296 Texas voted early, or 12.86% of registered voters.

The Secretary of State’s historic records list the early voting data for the 15 largest counties.

2008’s early voting numbers in the Democratic Primary through the end of early voting that year for the 15 largest counties was 890,188 votes in person or by mail (11.4% of registered voters in those counties).

This year’s number in the 15 largest counties through the last day of early voting was 770,226 votes early or by mail (7.25% of registered voters in those counties).

2020 did surpass 2016, where 448,859 people voted early or by mail by the end of early voting in the 15 largest counties (4.9% of registered voters in those 15 counties).