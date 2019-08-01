Monster V8 engine to debut in Ford 2020 pickups this fall

Ford’s biggest trucks will get one of the world's biggest V8 engines starting this fall, as one aspect of the Truck Wars turns into an old-fashioned battle of engine size that's reminiscent of the muscle car era.

Exhibit A: A 7.3L gasoline-powered V8 coming to Ford’s Super Duty pickups and commercial vehicles, from ambulances and utility bucket trucks to just a step shy of massive highway semitrucks.

Most of the conversation about big trucks like these — they’re officially called Class 2 through Class 7 vehicles, based on the massive weights they can haul and tow — focuses on diesel engines. But gasoline engines play a role, too, accounting for up to 40% of sales of big Class 2-4 pickups like Ford’s F-250, 350 and 450 Super Duty trucks.

