Money with Mickey 6/11/2020

Don’t get caught up in the fraud in the stock market. Our financial expert, Mickey Cargile with Cargile Investments, has great advice to protect your money.

Below are the questions that Mickey touched on:

Q1: A new platform called Robinhood is giving small investors access to the stock market. Can you explain how Robinhood works?

Q2: There are many low priced stocks, some in or near bankruptcy that had explosive gains this week. Are these stocks a good investment?

Q3: Why are people pouring money into such risky stocks?

Matthew Alvarez also asked about lottery winnings, in reference to a recent multi-million dollar lottery jackpot win in Arizona.

Q4: Is it better to take your lotto winnings as a lump sum or in payments?

Mickey Cargile has been providing investment advice for the past 39 years and joins Wake Up West Texas on Thursdays from Midland.