Money with Mickey 4/23/2020

Oil traded below $0 this week for the first time ever. Our financial expert, Mickey Cargile with Cargile Investment Management explains what this means on CBS7's weekly segment, Money with Mickey.

Below are the questions that Mickey answered Thursday morning on Wake Up West Texas.

Q1: Tuesday the futures price of a barrel of oil crashed to negative 37 dollars. What did that mean?

Q2: What is the futures market?

Q3: What is the difference between futures and posted prices?

Q4: Oil was above 60 dollars to start the year and now is in the mid-teens. Why did prices fall so far?

Q5: Can the government do anything to help the oil industry?

