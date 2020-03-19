Money With Mickey 3/19/2020

Mickey Cargile is with us every Thursday on Wake Up West Texas and joins us from Cargile Investments headquarters in Midland via Skype. This is to adhere to CDC recommendations to use social-distancing for our health and safety.

Below are the questions/topics that Mickey spoke about on Thursday.

Q1: The Federal Reserve took historic action last Sunday that was met with large declines in the stock market on Monday and Wednesday. What did the Fed accomplish?

Q2: In mid-February, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was near 30,000 at an all-time record high. A month later we find it lower by a third. What happened and how does the future look.

Q3: As businesses shut down to accommodate Social distancing, how can our economy ever recover?

Q4: Oil prices dipped below $20 dollars yesterday. What is the future for the oil industry?

