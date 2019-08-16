Monahans teen found Tuesday runs away from CPS again

A missing Monahans teenager was last seen in Midland, after running away from Child Protective Services. Police said this isn’t the first time the 17-year-old has gone missing.

On Tuesday, the Monahans Police Department posted on Facebook that it had found Donathan Pinson, after the teen had been missing since July 18.

However a day later, the police department revealed that CPS had Pinson in its custody and took him to Midland, where he ran away again.

Monahans Police Captain Kris Quintana told CBS7 this is at least the third time the teen has run away from CPS custody.

The area media contact for CPS, Paul Zimmerman, wouldn’t release details on the case, but said that for the safety of kids and case workers, they do not try to stop or detain kids who are attempting to run away.

Instead CPS alerts the police, who carry out a search for the missing person.

The Midland Police Department confirmed that it has received the report to look for Pinson, who is described as blonde with blue eyes, standing about 5-foot-3 inches tall.

Anyone with information about the teenager's whereabouts is encouraged to either call Monahans Police or your local law enforcement.

