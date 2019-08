The Monahans Police Department is asking for the public's help with finding a missing teen.

According to a release, 17-year-old Donathan Pinson was last seen in Monahans on July 18.

Pinson is 5'3'' and weighs 129 pounds. He is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Monahans police at (432) 943-3254 or 911.