Monahans police investigating armed robbery at Sonic Drive-In

Monahans police are investigating an armed robbery at a Sonic Drive-In.

According to the Monahans Police Department, their officers were called to the Sonic Driver-In at 811 South Stockton at 10:47 p.m. for a robbery.

Officers were told that a white male with short blonde hair and tattoo sleeves on both arms had robbed the restaurant and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect drove away in an older model black passenger vehicle.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Monahans Police Department at (532) 943-3254 and ask to speak with Criminal Investigations Division Lieutenant Jeremy Kimes or the Ward County Crime Stoppers at (432) 943-TIPS. You can also submit a tip online here.