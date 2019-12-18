Monahans cop arrested for having sexual relationship with 17-year-old Andrews HS student

Texas Rangers arrested a Monahans police officer two days before Thanksgiving for having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old Andrews High School student.

Marshal Lacy Hobbs also admitted in a guilty plea he received nude selfies and sexually explicit videos from the girl, according to the Andrews County News.

The investigation started Nov. 12 when the student told a school counselor about the police officer she was having a sexual relationship with, according to the affidavit.

Hobbs told a Ranger that he didn’t know she was 17, and that he'd find ‘stuff’ on his phone, according to the complaint.

A Monahans spokesperson told the Andrews County News Hobbs was no longer employed by the police department.

Hobbs met with investigators in Andrews on Nov. 18, according to the affidavit.

“Hobbs confessed that he did engage in a sexual relationship (with the student) earlier in the year, and that he never asked her how old she was until after the first time they had sexual (relations),” officers

state in the document.

“Hobbs said (the student) told him she was 17. Hobbs also confessed to receiving nude, and sexually explicit, photographs and videos from (the student) on several occasions over the past month or so.

“Hobbs said at the time he was receiving the photographs and videos, he knew (the student) was only 17 years of age, and that it was illegal for him to be in possession of the material,” investigators added in the complaint. “Hobbs said upon receiving the illegal material, he would open the attachments, look at them, and on occasion, respond to them with comments such as ‘Nice.”

Hobbs said he would then delete them from his device, and tell (the student) to delete their message thread. Hobbs said he knew he

was wrong, and he was ‘an idiot’ for doing it.”

The Texas Age of Consent is 17 years old. In the United States, the age of consent is the minimum age at which an individual is considered legally old enough to consent to participation in sexual activity. Individuals aged 16 or younger in Texas are not legally able to consent to sexual activity, and such activity may result in prosecution for statutory rape.

Texas statutory rape law is violated when a person has consensual sexual intercourse with an individual under age 17. While there is no close in age exemption, defenses exist when the offender was no more than 3 years older then the victim and of the opposite sex. sexual intercourse between an employee of a school and a student is also prohibited, unless they are married, and no age of consent is specified in this law.