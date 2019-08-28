Monahans Well gets historical marker, dedication ceremony

Monahans now has a new historical landmark to educate its visitors.

Wednesday morning, city leaders hosted a ribbon cutting dedicating their Texas Historical Marker highlighting the Monahans well.

In the 19th century, railroad workers laying track at first couldn’t travel too far past Big Spring because that was the last spot with a water supply.

But it was surveyor Thomas Monahan who dug out the well in 1881 allowing people to settle in the city.

“Again, really happy to have our history out there so that the casual traveler if they’re going down this historic main road can pick up some of the history of the county as they travel through,” Historical Commission Member Ellen Friar.

There are over 16,000 Texas Historical Markers like this one throughout the state.

