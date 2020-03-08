Monahans Police arrest man who ran away after assaulting officer

The Monahans Police Department arrested a man who ran away after assaulting an officer.

It all started around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, when an officer pulled over a black Dodge Charger on the 1100 block of Loop 464.

The officer realized the driver, 41-year-old Dejuan Marquis Evans, was not eligible to operate a motor vehicle.

According to a Monahans PD press release, Evans then resisted arrest and assaulted the officer before running away.

The Ward County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety secured a perimeter and were able to find Evans.

Evans is in custody at the Ward County Jail. He is being charged with Driving While License Invalid with Previous Convictions, Assault on a Public Servant, Evading Arrest Detention with Previous Convictions and more.