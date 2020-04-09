Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD closes for the rest of the school year, other districts could follow suit

At least one West Texas school district will be closed for the remainder of the school year.

Monahans High School. (Chase Cochran/CBS7)

Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD made the announcement this week.

Chad Smith, The MWPISD superintendent, wrote in a letter: "With the spread of COVID-19 in our surrounding areas, the health and safety of students, faculty and staff should be at the forefront and opening our doors for what would essentially be 2 and a half weeks is simply not work the risk."

The district says it will continue to educate students through hard copy packets and on-line lessons.

Some West Texans are questioning if other school districts will follow suit.

CBS7 asked Dr. Scott Muri, the Ector County ISD superintendent to weigh in.

"We've said all along that we're playing the long game," Dr. Muri explained. "As we pay attention to the data, nothing that we see today gives us an indication that school will resume. While we have yet to make that decision, we are well aware that we may not be returning. But that decision is forthcoming."

Right now, all schools across the state are closed through May 1st, per an executive order from the Governor.

