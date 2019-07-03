Mold at children’s hospital killed 1, sickened 5

Six patients at Seattle Children's Hospital developed infections from mold in the facility since the beginning of 2018.

One died because of it.

The hospital revealed the cases Tuesday.

The infections were caused by aspergillus mold in the air, a common mold that most people can breathe in without getting sick. It poses a greater risk to those with weakened immune systems or lung diseases.

All 14 of the hospital's main operating rooms have been closed since May because of the problem, which hospital officials attribute to problems with the air filtration system.

Copyright 2019 KOMO and KIRO via CNN. All rights reserved.