COVID-19 testing is coming to Presidio County on Friday.

(Photo: Pixabay)

According to the Presidio County Sheriff's Office, a mobile test collection will be held at the Marfa Visitor Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To register for a test you must go to txcovidtest.org or call (512) 883-2400.

Patients will be screened if they have a fever, chills, cough, fatigue, sore throat, headaches or loss of taste or smell.