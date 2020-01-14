Missing teen Harley Dilly 'recovered' in Ohio

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Attorney General’s Office sent out a notification that the Statewide Endangered Child Advisory was canceled for missing teen Harley Dilly.

“The child has been recovered," according to the AG’s office.

The Port Clinton Police Department scheduled a news conference on the disappearance of 14-year-old Dilly at noon local time.

Police have yet to give an update on Dilly’s condition.

Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, police left the scene of an investigation near the home of Dilly.

He disappeared Dec. 20.

Authorities will not confirm whether the police activity Monday night was related to the Dilly case, but the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was at the scene as well.

For nearly eight hours, authorities searched a home near Dilly’s East 5th Street residence.

An unmarked van could be seen leaving the scene.

Dilly was last seen walking to school, and a reward for information on his whereabouts surpassed $20,000.

Dozens of residents gathered in the neighborhood in a show of support for Dilly.

