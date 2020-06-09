Missing Texas infant found dead, father arrested

A 3-month-old infant from Gainesville was found dead after authorities issued an Amber Alert Tuesday morning.

Gainesville police says around 4 p.m. Tuesday, 3-month-old Lyrik Brown's father, Jeremy Brown, who was accused of abducting her, was located at the Red River and Interstate 35.

Police said he was in the river next to an overturned vehicle submerged in water.

Police said Brown was removed from the river and medical personnel assessed him for injures. Brown was taken into custody on a warrant issued Tuesday.

The vehicle was removed from the river, and the infant was found inside in a car seat.

Police said the family has been notified.

On Monday, Gainesville Police say officers responded to the 700 block of North Howeth Street for a disturbance. Officers say the child's mother was riding in a grey 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with her daughter and boyfriend, identified as Jeremy Brown. Brown is also Lyrik's father.The mother told officers she and Brown got into an argument and physical altercation. According to officers, the mother says she was able to get out of the vehicle and Brown did so as well and continued the alleged assault. She said Brown then got back in the vehicle and left with the child.