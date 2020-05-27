Miss Texas' Outstanding Teen helps graduating seniors in foster care

Miss Texas' Outstanding Teen, Allie Graves, is helping graduating seniors in foster care.

As a former foster youth herself, Allie launched the program Operation PAL (Preparation for Adult Living) to provide every Texas foster teen graduating high school this spring with a little financial help.

The goal to provide each graduating senior with at least $100 in gift cards and a backpack, provided by Day 1 Bags.

Allie says there are almost 500 graduating seniors this year living in foster care in Texas -- with 12 of those graduates in the West Texas CPS region.

With May being National Foster Care Month, Allie says the deadline to give to Operation PAL is June 1st. The the gift cards are then set to be distributed evenly between each graduate in June.

To learn more about Operation Pal, visit the facebook page here.

To donate to Operation Pal, click here.