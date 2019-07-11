Miss. OB/GYN accused of sexual assault, misconduct after fathering children with patients

A Mississippi OB/GYN has had his medical license temporarily suspended after allegations surfaced of sexual assault and misconduct against several patients, including fathering two children with patients and attempting to insert an abortion-inducing drug into a patient without her consent.

Dr. Walter Ray Wolfe, who is associated with Magnolia Women’s Clinic, had his license temporarily suspended by the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure Wednesday without a hearing, ruling that Dr. Wolfe’s continued practice of medicine “would constitute an immediate danger to the public.”

This Story Contains Graphic Details.

According to the complaint, the Board was contacted in November by a healthcare practitioner in Jackson who had concerns of such misconduct between Dr. Wolfe and several patients.

That same month, a Physician Assistant student, who worked with Dr. Wolfe during the OB/GYN portion of her clinicals, witnessed Dr. Wolfe kissing one of his pregnant patients on the lips just before an ultrasound was performed on her. The P.A. student also told the Board that Dr. Wolfe was the father of the patient’s unborn child.

The certified birth certificate was obtained from the Mississippi State Department of Health Vital Records Office, revealing that the child was born at the home of Dr. Wolfe, who was also listed as the father.

The complaint states that two years prior, in 2016, the former husband of another patient filed a lawsuit stating that in 2015, Dr. Wolfe employed the patient and encouraged her to enter into a sexual affair with him. Dr. Wolfe responded to the lawsuit, admitting to the relationship with the patient.

According to the complaint, while this patient was pregnant with his child, during sex he tried to insert 4 Misoprostol (Cytotec) tablets into the patient’s vagina, without her consent, in an attempt to induce an abortion but was unsuccessful. The patient later gave birth to his child in 2016.

In January 2019, a former patient of Dr. Wolfe was interviewed by the Board where she told them that he had immediately made inappropriate comments to her following a vaginal examination.

At the Board’s request, a fellow OB/GYN practitioner reviewed the accusations against Dr. Wolfe and deemed him to be an immediate threat not only to the citizens of Mississippi, but to any patient that should enter into his care.

According to the order, Wolfe is "guilty of violating professional boundaries with patients, guilty of failing to maintain patient records of controlled substances prescribed, guilty of committing a physical assault on a patient with the unwanted insertion of medication into her vagina; and by virtue of said violations, are guilty of unprofessional conduct, which includes being guilty of dishonorable or unethical conduct likely to deceive, defraud of harm the public and guilty of prescribing drugs that have addition-forming or addiction-sustaining liability other than in the course of legitimate professional practice."

A hearing has been scheduled for July 24.

