Minor robs 9-year-old at gunpoint to steal bag of chips in Ohio, mother says

Carolyn Sturdivant, a mother of two, said her 9-year-old son was robbed at gunpoint for a bag of chips on May 17.

The robbery reportedly happened at a Cleveland, Ohio, playground near the victim's home. (Source: WOIO/Gray News)

“He pulled the gun out, pointed it at him and said, ‘If you don’t give me the chips, I’ll shoot you!’ It was chips. He didn’t have money. He wasn’t out there acting a fool or flashing money,” Sturdivant said.

It all reportedly happened at the Franklin D. Roosevelt Academy playground, not too far from the Sturdivant’s family home.

Since the incident occurred after school hours, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District is stepping back and letting the Cleveland Police Department handle the investigation.

“The (suspect) is supposed to be in middle school, 13 or 12. Who’s to say that this little boy is not taking this gun to school?” she said.

Sturdivant’s now praying this young man is brought to justice before things get even more out of hand.

“Those kids gotta know that that’s not cool. That’s not something that you should do. These parents need to be aware of their kids and pay attention to your children,” she said.

