Mike Bloomberg campaign bus stops in Midland-Odessa

Mike Bloomberg’s campaign made a pit stop in West Texas this afternoon.

Representatives for Bloomberg’s campaign took the “Get it Done” bus to Midland and Odessa to talk with residents about Bloomberg’s bid for the presidency.

Campaign organizers said they’re making these trips to open conversations with Texans so they can get feedback from voters and share Bloomberg’s policy platforms.

“We’ve had a couple folks come by to grab buttons, to get shirts,” Campaign Representative Jennifer O’Kereke said. “They’re really interested in what Mike has planned and we’re happy to share his policy plans with them. So, we’re excited.”

The bus went on to visit Lubbock and Amarillo and representatives plan to visit more cities throughout Texas.

