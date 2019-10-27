‘Mighty Oaks Resiliency Conference’ gives hope to veterans, first responders and their spouses

Permian Basin veterans, first responders and their spouses had the opportunity to come together as one to talk about their struggles and hopes for a better future.

The event was designed to guide warriors and their families for the battles they face every day, both on and off the battlefield.

Stonegate Fellowship with the help of Redeemer Church hosted the Mighty Oaks Resiliency Conference for veterans, first responders, active military and their spouses.

Jeremy Stalnecker, the executive director of the conference said he hopes everyone who attended the event leaves with hope filled in their hearts.

“As communities we need to rally around those folks and support them. So much of what they are dealing with in their lives and in their families are a result of their service to us,” said Stalnecker.

Stalnecker said it is important to always show respect for those people who put their lives in danger on the front line.

“We then have a responsibility to serve them as they come home and navigate many of those things,” said Stalnecker.