Prairie dog problem along Indiana Avenue

The city of Midland has stepped in to help capture and relocate small rodents making big problems in one neighborhood.

The city of Midland has stepped in to help capture and relocate small rodents making big problems in one neighborhood.

“I understand they need to be somewhere people appreciate and value them and are not hostile to them and I understand that completely. I know that she will take care of them and find a place for them.”

Ricë Freeman-Zachery and her neighbors along Indiana Avenue have a prairie dog problem.

Like many, she thinks they are cute. She has even named some of them but she and other families would like to see them go anywhere – except in their yards.

“Neighbors started expressing concern because they were getting into their yards and they said they were tearing up their sprinkler system and they were afraid they were going to eat all the stuff,” said Freeman-Zachery.

The city of Midland hired Lynda Watson to get the job done right.

Her company, PMS Recycled Vermin does just that. They catch unwanted animals and recycle them to a better place to live.

“I think the biggest issue is as it gets dryer and they get hungry. They are crossing the roads and they are digging holes in lawns. They are not living in people's lawns but they go over there to try to eat the green grass,” said Watson.

Watson said she caught about 25 prairie dogs today using a system she has had for the past 30-years.

Watson uses soapy water to get the prairie dogs out of the ground then with her bare hands she catches them to be relocated.

“This is not a good home for prairie dogs. They are going to overpopulate and they are going to run out of food. We need to get them back to the prairie,” said Watson.

Watson said she will return to Midland when temperatures are cooler to capture the rest of the prairie dogs.

