Midland's hungry given free pizza

The hungry in Midland were given a special treat Saturday: Free pizza.

Little Caesar's Pizza stopped by Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry to serve meals to those in need.

The Little Caesar's mobile Love Kitchen travels to soup kitchens across the country, and has been coming to Midland for almost ten years.

More than 200 people showed up and enjoyed the free food with family and friends.

"We just love doing it," Little Caesar's franchise owner Justin Cagle said. "The community has done so much for us and we're so appreciative. The real heroes are the people who do this everyday."

Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry serves lunch to anyone who comes in Monday through Friday. They also provide people with bread and clothes that have been donated.

"There is help here in the community," co-owner of Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry Nancy Ivy said. "There is no need to go hungry. You don't need to be suffering. The community comes together and we all get fed."

