Midland’s future development discussed by MDC

With the oil boom in full swing plans are being made to make sure growth around a certain neighborhoods in the Tall City are developed responsibly.

The Midland Corporation Development held their public meeting and discussed plans for their involvement in future developments around Midland.

Executive Director for MDC, John Trischitti, said roads and infrastructure will continue to be key parts to the future growth of the Tall City.

This is why he said they are working with the proper engineers to get studies conducted to ensure this growth continues to be responsible and something Midlanders can be proud of.

“Tradewinds, Avalon and all of that Briarwood area. When you think about the growth from Sam's Club and the Loop south towards the interstate. That road is really starting to continue to develop with water, sewer, curb and gutter. That is going to be a huge economic boom for our community,” said Trischitti.

He said by allowing this type of development and studies to start will bring more stores and businesses to the area

Candidate for Midland City Council, District 4, Dan Corrales, said he is satisfied with what was discussed during Monday’s meeting.

He agrees that roads and infrastructure in that area are needed to help control the overflow of traffic.

“A lot of the issues that MDC brought up today was towards District 4 specifically because they are talking about extending Wadley all the way up to 158. They are talking about Briarwood and its additional development through County Road 60 West. That intersection of 158 and 191, where Costco is going to go,” said Corrales.

MDC said each and every one of these projects discussed are important especially as Midland continues growing west.