Midland's first Raising Cane's opens in the morning

One of the most anticipated new restaurant openings in recent memory happens Tuesday morning.

Raising Cane's, one of the most popular chicken fingers joints in the state, opens at 8:30 a.m. in Midland. The restaurant is located on North Loop 250 near the HEB.

Here's a list of what's going on throughout the day tomorrow:

1) 8:30 - 9:00 a.m. -- Registration for the “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year.

2) 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. -- Drawing for "Lucky 20." (Must be present to win.)

3) 9:30 a.m. -- Official ribbon cutting with Mayor Patrick Payton and other city leaders.

4) The first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

5) Opening Week -- A giveback giveaway raffle during opening week. One lucky Caniac will win Free Cane’s for a Year and $1,000 to donate to a charity of their choice. Guests can enter to win using the raffle box located on the counter near the registers.

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the Midland store hired 90 employees for launch.

It will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. The new restaurant marks the 157th Raising Cane’s in Texas and 492nd system-wide.