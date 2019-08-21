Midland's Reset Energy explains how 'bogus, hateful and ridiculous' rejection email got sent

The chief operating officer at Reset Energy explained Wednesday how his company sent a rude and nasty rejection email to a man who applied for a warehouse worker position.

Earlier this week, Benito Urias shared the email on Facebook. In it, Reset's Michael McCabe told him, "You've been rejected! Don't take it personal though, you just weren't good enough."

McCabe ended with, "I am sorry for the disappointing news. Try not to jump off a bridge."

Once McCabe realized Urias had gotten the email, he sent a follow-up saying he never intended to send it and called it "bogus, hateful and ridiculous."

Wednesday, Reset COO Bryan Lamar followed up with a statement from the company, explaining how it all happened.

Yesterday it was brought to the attention of Reset Energy, LP (“Reset”) that an inappropriate response was sent to several individuals that applied through indeed.com for a position with Reset as a warehouse worker.

The contents of the response were insensitive and in poor taste. The response was not authored or approved by the management of Reset or its human resources department.

Reset has investigated the circumstances surrounding the release of the response. The job posting at issue was the first time that Reset had used indeed to post an opening. In an attempt to test how some of the job posting functions of indeed operate, a Reset employee sent the response to another coworker in jest. However, the response was inadvertently published to all of the applicants for the job posting.

Regardless of the intent of the response, it was not appropriate to send either internally or externally.

Reset sincerely apologizes to all the individuals that received the response and is working internally to ensure that an incident of this nature is not repeated in the future.

The position at issue was filled and Reset thanks all of those that showed interest in the position. Reset is an equal opportunity employer.

All employment is decided on the basis of qualifications, merit, and business need.

