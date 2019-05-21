Midland's Brown-Dorsey home needs renovation

Midland’s oldest home is in need of some renovations.

The Midland Historical Society gave a presentation at its Tuesday meeting to talk about how the Brown-Dorsey home was originally built in 1899 and its needs in 2019.

Historical Society organizers say the beautiful folk-Victorian home has a lot to teach Midlanders about their roots but right now it’s not suitable for tourism inside.

Organizers say if the home had a new cooling system, a more stable foundation and other amenities it could better serve the community for educational tourism.

“If you don’t know your history, you’re simply impoverished by it,” Midland Historical Society President Tim Collett said. “If you don’t know who you were or where you came from even if you’ve only been here awhile. If you don’t understand the long history of this community even in the years before oil, I think you miss out on something.”

The Historical Society estimates that complete renovations would cost about $150,000.