Midlanders raise awareness for adult literacy

One organization in the Tall City helped people get into the fall spirit over the weekend.

The Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center held their 1st annual, ‘Harvest Picnic Basket Auction.’

The event was free to the public and was held on the lawn at the Museum of the Southwest in Midland.

According to Alba Austin, with PBALC, guests were treated to live music, pumpkin carving and painting competition.

Community members got to bid on baskets with all proceeds going towards programs PBALC offers the Permian Basin.

“3/5 adults In the Permian Basin do not know how to read or write. They do not know how to speak English. So organizations like ours are an essential part of our community,” said Austin.

Austin said the community’s participation in the event will help raise awareness and funds for PBALC’s adult literacy program.

She also wants to remind people if they would like to volunteer with their organization or give back in any shape to please reach out via their website.