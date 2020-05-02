Midlanders participate in "Freedom Cruise"

Parades have become commonplace during this pandemic, and you may have noticed some patriotic Midlanders driving around town on Saturday.

Members of the "Midland Patriots" Facebook group gathered on Saturday for a “Freedom Cruise.”

Organizers said that with the City of Midland canceling Fourth of July celebrations, they wanted show off their red, white and blue.

They also say the Freedom Cruise is an act of solidarity during what’s been a difficult time for the Permian Basin.

“I hope it’s a very positive, patriotic event that makes people smile,” organizer Jenny Cudd said. “Some people have made signs. We’ve got balloons and streamers. We’ve got some really cool hot rods and Jeeps. So just something to kind of lighten the mood and encourage everybody.”

Cudd said that if Midland’s Fourth of July festivities remain cancelled, the group would love to do another parade to celebrate Independence Day.