Midlanders honor veterans with token of appreciation

As the holidays approach the Permian Basin quickly, military families teamed up to give a token of appreciation to those who have fought and died for our country.

Organizers said this tradition started in 1992 at Arlington Cemetery and just kept taking off since then.

According to Amy Fisher and Cory Telschow with ‘Wreaths Across America,’ every December 14th, at the same time, all around country, people are honoring veterans for the holidays.

Telschow said, volunteers helped put out over 400 Christmas wreaths for local veterans at Resthaven cemetery in the Tall City.

Fisher said this ceremony helps bring a national tradition, to the Permian Basin.

“Not only do we get to remember and honor their dad. We get to do so many other fallen and other vets and we can walk out of here feeling amazing,” said Fisher.

Fisher was 8- months pregnant when she got a knock no mother, wife, or sister ever want to receive.

She said just 2 months before the birth of her twin girls, she got word that her husband was killed during combat.

“They are amazing young girls; they have been raised to know him and love him even though they never got to meet him. We daily, we try to remember him and honor him as much as we can,” said Fisher.

As part of the traditions, organizer said, volunteers speak the name of the veteran out loud before laying their wreath slightly on top of their headstone.

Telschow said this small act goes a long way and helps provide small token of appreciation for the dedication the veteran had for our country.

“We are not decorating graves out here. We are remembering the lives and service of the veterans that have gone on before us. There are over 2000 veterans here at this particular cemetery and our goal is to remember all of them,” said Telschow.