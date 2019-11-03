Midlanders celebrate ‘Day of the Dead’

People from all different religions and cultures came together to celebrate the lives of their loved ones that have passed on.

Every year, the Hispanic Cultural Center of Midland puts on their annual, ‘Día de los Muertos’ event, where Midlanders can learn more about the holiday tradition.

Camila Roquello is in the first ever Spanish Club at Midland High School and she said she wanted to help inform the Tall City about her Hispanic culture and ‘Día de los Muertos.’

“It celebrates your loved ones that have passed away. I have had my niece passed away and a really close friend a few months ago pass away. This means a lot to me because I get to celebrate them and remember them as they were and who they were,” said Roquello.

The junior said she wants people to know this holiday has nothing to do with Halloween but instead honoring the legacies our loved ones have passed on.

“I learned from both my parents. My dad is from Juarez and my mother is from Durango. So both of them they really taught me a lot about the Hispanic culture, the traditions and everything involved in it,” said Roquello.

Every year, the Hispanic Cultural Center of Midland puts on their annual, ‘Día de los Muertos’ event, where Midlanders can learn more about the holiday tradition.

Charlene Romero McBride, an organizers said their goal is show the community what a day like “Día de los Muertos” can really teach the community.

“If you look around, and you look at the cultures and how much they are integrated into each other and how they work together. It is just beautiful,” said Romero McBride.

Both McBride and Roquello agree that there are many differences within Hispanic community.

They said each of those different traditions can be seen in the Ofrendas (Alters), Arbol de Vidas (Tree of Lives), and comida (food) offered to their loved ones.

“We are very different, from Brazil all the way to Chile, to Mexico. It is all very different. The languages some traditions are very different from each other,” said Roquello.

Roquello said even though there are differences, when it comes to standing up for their culture, Hispanics all stand as one.