Midland youth team wins second straight state title

You would have a hard time finding a more dominant youth football team than the Midland Horned Frogs U9 squad.

On Saturday, the Horned Frogs won their second consecutive Texas Youth Football Association State Championship.

Midland beat the Cibolo Spartans 48-0 in a game played at Prairie View A&M.

The shutout win was no surprise for the Frogs though. The nine-year-olds didn’t allow their opponents to score a single point all season.

Jace Rader and Maddox Marquez received Player of the Game awards for their performances in the title game.