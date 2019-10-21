Midland woman dies in crash outside of Lamesa

DPS has identified a woman who was killed in a crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 87 and State Highway 349 outside of Lamesa.

The victim has been identified as 85-year-old Bonnie Byrom of Midland.

According to DPS, their troopers were called out to a crash to the southeast of Lamesa just after 9 a.m. on Saturday.

When the troopers arrived at the intersection they found a crash involving a Toyota Camry and a Chevrolet Avalanche.

The driver of the Camry, identified as Byrom, was taken to Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa where she passed away. The driver of the Avalanche was not hurt.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the Camry was traveling east on SH 349 while the Avalanche was traveling south on U.S. Highway 87.

According to DPS, the Camry disregarded a flashing red light at the intersection and tried to turn left onto Highway 87. The two vehicles then crashed.

DPS says that both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time.