Midland teen advocates environmentalism

One local high schooler is using this summer to increase awareness about an issue she is passionate about.

Estrella Villarreal is 16 years old and she hopes to change people’s idea on how they are currently dealing with climate change by making West Texas a little more green.

She said her mission is for people living in Midland to do something simple because that will cause a bigger change.

“I tried to limit my plastic use and start educating myself about what has an impact on the environment and not only educating myself but being open to new suggestions and having an open mind,” said Villarreal.

She is currently the Midland city coordinator for Earth Uprising. A non-profit organization helping young people get involved and take a stand against climate change in their community.

She said her work around Midland is very hard but her goal is to remind people why she is fighting.

“Why am I doing this, if I do not have a future, right? But we should not harness fear, we should harness hope in order to demand action,” said Villarreal.

An action that she said must be taken not only in Midland but in all of West Texas.

If you are interested in getting involved in her cause, Villarreal said you can follow her on the organization’s Instagram page.

The Instagram handle is @EARTH_UPRISING_MTX.

“Midland in particular need to take action because the people here in Midland will be affected the most. We are treating the symptoms and we are not going straight to the root of the cause and there comes a point where you have to start treating the symptoms and you have to cure what the main issue is,” said Villarreal.

