Midland teacher gets 'back-to-school' shopping spree

Just last week Midland ISD teachers welcomed students back to their classrooms and today one lucky Midland teacher got to shop till’ she dropped for her classroom and school.

Midland teacher gets to “back-to-school” shopping spree.

Ms. Carrie Moreland, a first grade teacher at Fannin Elementary had 60 seconds to fill as many shopping carts as she could with any back-to-school supply she needed for her students.

“It really shows that people value what we do. Like I said we teach everything, so we need the tools to be able to do that and luckily, Midland and especially Fannin is so good at helping us out,” said Ms. Moreland.

This fun event was all thanks to the Education Foundation of Midland and HEB

“The Education Foundation selected Fannin to be able to do this. My principal sent out an email telling what was going on and said who is game. She said if you want in you have to send an email. Then she put our names in a hat and I got selected, so I was the lucky one,” said Ms. Moreland.

Ms. Moreland packed more $1,700 dollars’ worth of supplies in just one minute.

And shortly after the event, HEB invited Ms. Moreland and other staff at Fannin Elementary back to get more supplied.

All together the Education Foundation and HEB were able to donate more than $2,300 dollars’ worth of supplies to the MISD school.