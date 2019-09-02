Midland sisters help raise over $400 for youngest shooting survivor

Two sisters in the Midland community came together this afternoon to sell lemonade for a good cause.

Their goal was to raise as much money as they could for Anderson Davis. They say they will be donating the money to her GoFundMe.

Their mother, Sarah Furtado, feels that during times like this, it’s important for both the Midland and Odessa community to come together to help.

“It’s the small things that make big impacts,” said Furtado.

The sisters raised more than $400 in total.

