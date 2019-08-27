Midland scales back 7.5% property tax hike, proposes 4.3% instead

Last week, Midlanders pushed back on Midland City Council’s proposed tax rate that would have spiked up by 7.5 percent.

However, Tuesday morning the council proposed cutting that rate down to 4.3 percent.

Much less than the original rate, but still a heavy price to pay nonetheless.

With the oil economy booming and the cost of just about everything climbing higher and higher in the tall city, it’s not easy for Mark Trotter to make ends meet.

“Two jobs to make the tax payments,” he said. “I have to work two jobs. It’s getting harder because there’s no signs of going down or even staying the same on your property tax.”

It’s residents like trotter who voiced their opinion about the new tax hikes at the last city council meeting.

Apparently, the council listened carefully.

“Going forward I think what we heard was the citizens are getting gouged with evaluations, increases,” Midland Mayor Jerry Morales said. “I think we helped alleviate some of that by reducing the tax rate.”

Well, the council reduced the original tax rate they came up with, but this still means rising taxes at the end of the day and more than usual.

Typically, property taxes go up by about 3.5 percent each year, so 4.3 is considerably more.

“That’s kind of concerned me because of all the new homes and new people and new businesses that have moved into Midland-Odessa that you would think the tax rates would go down a little bit on your property tax because you’re sharing the taxes with everyone living here, but that’s not the case,” Trotter said.

No, not quite.

It’s true, Midland is expanding, but the mayor explained tax money is needed to help some of the growing pains that comes along with a developing city.

The money will go toward boosting city employee and first responder salaries to keep them competitive in the area, funding to fix roads torn up by heavy traffic and a new senior center.

The council will meet again Sept. 10 for a final vote on this tax rate.

If it’s passed, the new rate will be effective at the start of the new fiscal year on Oct. 1.

