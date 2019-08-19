Midland residents prepare for proposed taxes

Property taxes across Midland County could be going up as the three taxing entities are proposing tax hikes.

A Midland community member said the hike would dramatically impact his life.

As we’ve reported before, living in the Tall City can come with a pretty hefty price tag and with proposed taxes across the board, Midlanders might be forking out a little extra to live in the city.

The City of Midland, Midland County and Midland Independent School District are proposing a tax hike.

Bradley Hager, moved to Midland with his wife and two children about 6 years ago. Hager said they were unprepared for the high cost of living in Midland.

“We just had to generate extra income and you know we have even started doing some real estate investing. A couple of rental properties to try to supplement the cost of living. It is tough to do it on one salary for sure,” said Hager.

Hager expressed concerned with the plan to raise taxes above the effective rate.

The City of Midland is proposing a 7.5 % tax increase. The county is proposing a property tax higher than the effective rate and MISD is proposing a $569 million dollar bond to be placed on the November ballot.

Hager said if the taxes are increased, it will make living in Midland more difficult for his family.

“Taxes are pushed on us. Really as the cost of living goes up just for goods and services and housing adding additional taxes to it. It just makes it that much more difficult to live here,” said Hager.

The Midlander said he knows taxes are not usually lowered.

“A lot of families don’t, they are single income and you know in a low paying industry such as teaching or you know even working for the city, the fire department and police. One hundred dollars is a lot of money for those types of families,” said Hager.

MISD will vote on their bond this evening.

The Midland City Council is having a public hearing on Tuesday, August 20th.

The next County Commissioners meeting will be held Thursday, August 22nd.

The public is always welcomed to attend these meetings.

