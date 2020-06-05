Midland pools to open on June 10

The City of Midland has announced its plans for pools this summer.

According to a release, the Doug Russell Pool and Washington Family Aquatic Center will be opening on June 10 for the summer season.

The pools will be alternating says six days during the week so that one of the two pools will be open each day. The city says this decision was made due to a lack of staffing applications.

Both pools will be closed for maintenance and training on Mondays.

Only 50% occupancy will be allowed at the pools per Governor Greg Abbott's orders.

The city will be selling entry passes for 3-hour sessions. The passes will go on sale at the pool each day 30 minutes prior to opening.

The city will not allow private parties or reservations this year due to the staffing shortages and no family nights have been scheduled.

The pools will be following this schedule:

WASHINGTON FAMILY AQUATIC CENTER 2020 SCHEDULE:

Wednesday and Friday

Session A: 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Cleaning: 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Session B: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday

Session A: 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Cleaning: 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Session B: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

DOUG RUSSELL POOL 2020 SCHEDULE:

Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Session A: 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Cleaning: 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Session B: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.