Midland police sergeant charged with public intoxication

A sergeant with the Midland Police Department was arrested and charged with public intoxication over the weekend.

The following comes from the City of Midland:

On Sunday, April 12, 2020, Midland Police Department officers arrested Sergeant Chance Rainer; he was charged with the crime of public intoxication.

Police officers were dispatched to a call at the 2300 block of Camp Drive at approximately 10:00 p.m. The complainant reported that a white male was staggering around an apartment complex with a gun in his waistband. During the investigation, officers identified the man as Sergeant Chance Rainer and he was arrested for public intoxication.

Prior to his arrest, the Midland Police Department placed Sergeant Rainer on administrative suspension pending the investigation of a prior infraction.