Midland police sergeant arrested on family violence charge

A sergeant with the Midland Police Department was charged and arrested for family violence early Saturday morning.

The following comes from the City of Midland:

On Saturday, June 13, 2020, the Midland Police Department arrested Sergeant C. McNulty; she was charged with class c family violence.

An argument ensued which led to McNulty initiating unwanted contact. Midland Police Department Officers were dispatched at 3:00 am on June 13, 2020. This unwanted contact led to her arrest for class c assault by contact/family violence.

Sergeant McNulty has been placed on administrative suspension pending an internal investigation.

The investigation is on going.