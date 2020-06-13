Midland police sergeant arrested on family violence charge

MIDLAND, Tx. (KOSA) — A sergeant with the Midland Police Department was charged and arrested for family violence early Saturday morning.
The following comes from the City of Midland:
On Saturday, June 13, 2020, the Midland Police Department arrested Sergeant C. McNulty; she was charged with class c family violence.
An argument ensued which led to McNulty initiating unwanted contact. Midland Police Department Officers were dispatched at 3:00 am on June 13, 2020. This unwanted contact led to her arrest for class c assault by contact/family violence.
Sergeant McNulty has been placed on administrative suspension pending an internal investigation.
The investigation is on going.