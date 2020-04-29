Midland police sergeant arrested following standoff

A sergeant with the Midland Police Department was arrested following a standoff early Wednesday morning.

Sergeant Chance Rainer has been charged with driving while intoxicated and abandoning or endangering a child.

According to MPD, their officers were called to the intersection of Illinois Avenue and Andrews Highway just after 3 a.m. for a traffic accident.

When police arrived, they tried to speak with the at-fault driver, who they recognized as Sergeant Rainer. Sgt. Rainer was off-duty at the time of the crash.

Police told Sgt. Rainer to get out of his vehicle several times, but he reportedly refused to cooperate or communicate.

According to MPD, SWAT was then called to the scene due to police suspecting there were weapons in the vehicle and Sgt. Rainer's knowledge of police tactics.

The Odessa Police Department's SWAT Team was called in to assist because of Sgt. Rainer's affiliation with MPD. According to MPD, this is standard protocol.

The Midland County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team arrived at the scene to help as well.

Sgt. Rainer was eventually removed from the vehicle by the OPD SWAT Team and K9 Unit. Inside the vehicle police found weapons and body armor that were seized.

Sgt. Rainer was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital for treatment before being released and booked into the Midland County Jail.

According to MPD, an ongoing investigation led to filing charges of driving while intoxicated and abandoning or endangering a child against Sgt. Rainer. No details were shared on this investigation,

The other driver who was involved in the initial accident was treated for minor injuries.

Sgt. Rainer had previously been arrested on April 13 for public intoxication after he was reportedly found staggering around an apartment complex with a gun in his waistband.