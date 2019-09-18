Midland police searching for suspects who scammed victim out of $171,000

The Midland Police Department is investigating after suspects posing as Chase employees scammed a victim out of $171,000.

(Photo: Midland Police Department)

According to MPD, between April and August of this year a man who identified himself as an employee with Chase called a victim saying that they were offering refunds to people who signed up for their "geek program", a program designed to prevent computer spam.

The victim was later scammed into sending $9,000 through FedEx because of an error.

The suspect then told the victim that FedEx had filed a money-laundering claim against him and that he would now have to pay $150,000 if he declined to go to Washington to face the charges filed against him. He also told the victim that he would be reimbursed if he was found to be innocent.

Another man visited the victim a total of three different times and collected $50,000 each time.

Later, the victim was scammed out of $12,000 from a person he believed to be a Social Security Agent. The person told the victim that his bank account would be frozen if he didn't send the money.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect shown in the photo above is asked to call the MPD non-emergency line at 685-7108 or Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS in reference to Case No. 190905022.