Midland police searching for second suspect in deadly shooting

Police have named a second suspect in the murder of Saul Luz Murillo.

According to the Midland Police Department, a warrant has been issued for 18-year-old Josiah Isam for murder.

Murillo was shot and killed in the 500 block of South Carver on December 18.

On Tuesday police arrested Malik Jamal Jaquari Gordon, 21, in connection with the shooting.

According to MPD, their detectives received a tip identifying the second suspect in the shooting as Isam.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Midland Police Department at (432) 685-7108 or Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS in reference to case #191228024 to remain anonymous.