The following comes from the Midland Police Department:

Brittany Stuchell was reported missing on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 6:40 p.m. and was last seen by her mother in the end of January.

Stuchell is a 25 year old, white female with long blonde hair and hazel eyes. Stuchell is 5’2 with a medium build and a tattoo on her chest.

If you have any information please call MPD at 423-685-7108 in reference to CN#200311039.