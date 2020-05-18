Midland police searching for missing man

Midland police are asking for the public's help finding a missing man.

According to the Midland Police Department, Tyler Lesley, 33, was last seen around 2 p.m. on Sunday in the 2900 block of North A Street. He was possibly heading to Odessa.

Lesley, a resident at Rock Housse of Midland, is described as a white male, 5'9'', 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a white shirt, brown shorts and crocs.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call MPD at (432) 685-7108.