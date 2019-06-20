Midland police searching for missing man

Midland police are asking for the public's help with finding 24-year-old Johnathon Ray Miller.

The following comes from the Midland Police Department:

Johnathon Ray Miller was last seen by his mother three weeks ago at Oceans Behavioral Center in Hobbs, NM.

Johnathon is a 24 year old white male approximately 5’7”, 160lbs with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Miller has an ace of spades tattoo on his left calve.

If you have any information please contact the Midland Police Department at 685-7108.