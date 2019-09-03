Midland police searching for missing girl

Police in Midland are asking for the public's help with finding a missing girl.

According to the Midland Police Department, 15-year-old Sky McKee was last seen on Sunday, August 25 around 11:30 a.m. She was last seen wearing a purple long sleeve shirt and black shorts.

Sky is 5'5 and 113 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a birthmark under her right eye.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call MPD's non-emergency line at (432) 685-7108 or Midland Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip at 694-TIPS in reference to CN # 190825020.