The Midland Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing elderly man.

According to Midland police, 85-year-old Dickie Wallace has not been seen by his family members since 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

He is described as being 5'7 and approximately 170 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, jeans, light brown shoes and a blue jacket.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Midland Police Department at (432) 585-7111.