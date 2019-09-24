Midland police searching for driver in hit-and-run crash that hurt kid

The Midland Police Department is investigating after a driver hit a kid and drove away from the scene.

According to MPD, their officers were called to the 3200 block of the North Loop 250 Service Road at 8:28 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian being hit by a car.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a juvenile who had been hit. There is no word on the juvenile's condition or injuries.

An investigation revealed that a black 2000's model Toyota Tacoma extended cab hit the juvenile. The driver is believed to be a white woman with silver or gray hair who wears glasses.

It is believed that the vehicle will have damage to the front passenger side door as well as the passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Midland Police Department at (432)685-7108 or Crime Stoppers at (432) 694- TIPS, regarding CN# 190924011.